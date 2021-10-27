Paul Merson says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the luckiest manager in football

“He’s as lucky as you can become as a manager.”

Paul Merson has become the latest to suggest that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is way out of his depth at Manchester United.

This comes after United were ripped apart by Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, losing 5-0.

Merson, who has been critical of Solskjaer in the past, has come out to say that while he feels bad for the United boss, he should not have a job as big as the one he currently does.

Paul Merson on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

In his weekly column, he wrote: “I don’t like seeing any manager get the sack but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is very fortunate to still be in a job. He’s as lucky as you can become as a manager.

“I don’t care what anybody says but if any other manager at any other club in Europe lost 5-0 at home to your biggest rivals, the manager is gone. If Chelsea or Arsenal lost 5-0 at home to Tottenham, the manager would do well to still be there on the Monday morning.

“Manchester United have won just one Premier League game in five, that just isn’t acceptable, and yet the manager has still got a job. I don’t know what’s going on at the club.

“There is no shape or pattern, if United score a goal it’s almost as if they stumbled over it and it came from nowhere. As Manchester City and Chelsea, and Liverpool in devastating fashion at Old Trafford on Sunday, have shown, they have got a plan.”

He also said that while a number of people are calling on Solskjaer to resign, insisting that if he really loved the club he would do that, Merson said that it’s a “once in a lifetime job”, and that he will not leave it by choice.

As of now, Solskjaer is still in charge at United, and it seems that will be the case for this weekend’s game against Spurs.

