Paul Merson has bold take on Erling Haaland

Paul Merson has had some interesting comments about Erling Haaland, insisting the Manchester City striker needs good service to score goals.

Haaland, who has been absolutely extraordinary since coming to the Premier League, already has 15 league goals and seemingly has the Golden Boot wrapped up already.

However, Merson said that if he dropped down to League Two he wouldn’t end up scoring 60 goals.

Merson was speaking about how City will hope to manage Haaland this season, especially with the striker not going to the World Cup in November.

Paul Merson on Erling Haaland

He said: “Manchester City will want to win the Champions League and if they are playing Brighton or whoever at 3pm on the Saturday, and they have Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or PSG on the Tuesday in the semi-final, they will care about Europe.

“They have won the Premier League four out of the last five seasons! With the World Cup making the season stopping and starting, Haaland will not be playing for six weeks!”

He went on to say that Haaland needs those around him to be playing well and that he wouldn’t score 60 goals in League Two.

“He needs the service. Everyone is going on about how great and super he is and how the movement is great and how powerful he is, but if he’s not getting the ball on a sixpence, it doesn’t matter how good your movement is, he’s not getting the ball.

“He would not score 60 goals in League Two, and I was a manager there with Walsall.”

"He wouldn't score 60 goals in League 2" 🤨 Agree with Merse? — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 20, 2022

While 60 goals in League Two would be a ridiculous achievement, it is crazy to think that Haaland is on course to do that in the Premier League, based on his 15 goals in 10 games so far.

Haaland will have a chance to make it 16 goals (or more) at home against Brighton this Saturday at 3pm.

