Paul Merson accuses Arsenal of being “lazy” in the transfer window

Some signings in particular have really bothered Merson.

Paul Merson has called out Arsenal’s “lazy” work in the transfer window, specifically namedropping two players that they only got because they were “cheap”.

He questioned the work of Arsenal’s technical director Edu and criticised the signings he has made since he took the role at the London club, including David Luiz and Willian.

Paul Merson on “worrying” Arsenal.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “You’re still thinking: ‘Where are they going?’ Edu has come in, and the recruitment has been lazy if I’m being honest.

“It’s been: “Oh, we’ll take Willian on a free… we’ll take David Luiz for cheap.”

“I remember years ago in football, managers were judged on signings.

“Sometimes I think Arteta is left behind, and I’m not sure how much of a say he has got in all of this.

“Why would you let Joe Willock go? I’m not saying he’s the answer, but he’s come through the club and is going for £25m.

“That sort of money isn’t going to change Arsenal. It’s not like a Harry Kane or Jack Grealish sale where you get £100m and can rebuild the team.

“But Arsenal are prepared to pay Willian big money. Where is the future in that? It’s quick fixes.”

Merson criticises Arsenal’s transfer policy.

He continued: “Surely Willock is a future player and for the present, and can be involved in the plan. My question to Edu would be: What’s the plan?”

Speaking about his former club’s opening day defeat to Brentford, Merson said:

“I thought Friday was very predictable. There was no change. You could see what was happening, but it didn’t feel like Arsenal knew what was happening – that was the most worrying thing for me.

“I just thought Arsenal got outfought, outthought, everything. I don’t even think Brentford were mind-blowing, and I think they’ll play better this season.”

Next up for Arsenal is a game against Chelsea, who have just added Romelu Lukaku to their attacking ranks. Lukaku said that he will be fit to play against his new London rivals, if he is called upon.

