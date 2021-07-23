Paul McShane joins Manchester United in “innovative new role”

He will be playing for the club.

Former Ireland international Paul McShane is joining Manchester United as part of an “innovative new role”, the club has confirmed.

Ahead of the 2021/22 season, McShane rejoins the club’s Academy as a “playing coach”, having left United as graduate in 2006.

The club confirmed the news on Friday evening, announced that McShane will “combine his talents to provide a different perspective by coaching from within sessions and from an on-pitch perspective in fixtures when deemed appropriate”.

McShane, who left the club in 2006 as a 20-year-old, has his A-licence, and is believed to be a highly rated coach by those close to the club.

He has recently been spending time coaching United’s Under-16s, and he will also work as a coach across the Under-15s to Under-23s teams.

Paul McShane on new job at Manchester United

Speaking about his new job, McShane said: “I am extremely pleased to be rejoining a club that means so much to me. I have been working on my coaching badges for several years and the opportunity to work with young players, whilst also playing in certain games, is the perfect role.

“I have developed a great deal of knowledge over my career and I look forward to mentoring and supporting the next generation of Academy graduates by passing on all of my experience.

“It feels very special to be back to where I began my professional career and I can’t wait to get started in supporting these talented players to reach their immense potential.”

The club confirmed that McShane will play for the club, but he will solely represent United’s Under-23s side as one of three permitted over-age outfield players in Premier League 2.

Nick Cox, United’s Head of Academy, sung McShane’s praises as the news was confirmed.

He said: “We believe that Paul is the perfect candidate. He arrives as an extremely highly recommended coach but also clearly still has a lot left to give on the pitch. This unique combination is invaluable for our Under-23s team and will further drive the professional standards of the group.”

