Paul McGrath has shocking answer to modern player he sees himself in

Not an answer many football fans would predict…

Paul McGrath had an extremely surprising answer to the modern player that he feels his style is most similar to.

The Irish footballing legend was doing a Q&A on Instagram, where he was asked about everything from his favourite current Irish player to his sporting heroes outside of football.

One questioner asked McGrath which current player he sees himself in, from a style perspective, and the Dubliner answered Harry Maguire.

McGrath was best known for his abilities on the ball, though he certainly could defend as well, and he did so in a classy and graceful style.

Most football fans wouldn’t have drawn the comparison to Maguire, as he may not be as composed when defending or attacking as McGrath was.

However, the England international does like to drive forward with the ball at his feet, something which McGrath was also fond of doing.

Paul McGrath and Harry Maguire

Not long after he was signed, McGrath said that he felt Maguire was the wrong signing for Man United, as he doesn’t have the pace to recover when he makes mistakes carrying the ball out from the back.

Maguire has had a seriously tough go of it this season, which resulted in him being dropped by new manager Erik ten Hag in place of new signing Lisandro Martinez.

Maguire started the first two games of the season, two embarrassing defeats against Brighton and Brentford, and was dropped for the subsequent four wins in the Premier League.

He was brought back in from the cold by Ten Hag for a Europa League game against Real Sociedad, which United also lost.

The poor performances coincide with bad losses, and as a result, Maguire may be waiting for an injury to one of Martinez or Raphael Varane to be given a proper chance in the team.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Harry Maguire, paul mcgrath