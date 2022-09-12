Paul McGrath picks most promising Irish youngster

Hard to argue with his choice…

Paul McGrath has had his say on who he believes is the most promising Irish youngster coming through the ranks.

McGrath was doing an Instagram Q&A where he answered questions about his excellent career and his life in general, offering an interesting insight into how he views football.

He was asked which young Irish player he is most excited about, and his answer was Gavin Bazunu.

This may not come as a surprise to most Irish football fans, as Bazunu has taken the footballing world by storm over the past 12 months or so, both at club level and internationally.

He has established himself as Ireland’s No. 1 goalkeeper, and got a big-money move to Premier League side Southampton, where he quickly became their first-choice too.

McGrath is right to be excited by Bazunu, as he is already playing at the top level despite only being 20 years of age.

Paul McGrath on Gavin Bazunu

In the past, McGrath has tipped Bazunu to be Manchester City’s first-choice goalkeeper in a few years.

He said: “No wonder Manchester City have refused any offer that has come in for him. They don’t need Gavin right now, so they are happy to loan him out.

“But when Gavin is 24 and Ederson has moved on from the Etihad, who knows what might happen.”

City did include a buyback clause in the Bazunu deal, and it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see them use this at some point in the future.

Bazunu is yet to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League with Southampton, but he has his manager’s backing after a strong start to life in the Premier League.

After a disappointing goal conceded against Wolves, Ralph Hasenhuttl went out of his way to say that he has been impressed by the young Firhouse man’s performances so far. More on that here.

