Violent scenes on the pitch as St Pat’s crash out of Europe in Tallaght

A tough one to take.

St Patrick’s Athletic’s European dream was brought to an end on Thursday night in heartbreaking fashion, with CSKA Sofia scoring a late penalty to knock the Dublin side out of the Europa Conference League.

The game was played at Tallaght Stadium, and Pats’ had plenty of chances to win the tie, as they went in to the second-leg a goal up.

While they didn’t do enough on the day, the Dublin side will also be unhappy with some of the refereeing decisions that were made in a game that was marred with controversy.

The penalty itself was soft, and Pats’ will argue that the free-kick given to CSKA in the leadup was even softer.

St Pat's 0-2 CSKA Sofia (1-2 on agg) – Disaster for St Pat's. Harry Brockbank is ruled to have handled in the box, Ivan Turitsov duly rolls home the penalty https://t.co/dAnLwqdW0w #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/suMap9ArFm — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 11, 2022

In total on the night, there were 13 yellow cards — five for Pat’s and eight for the visitors, as well as two red cards after the final whistle.

Adam O’Reilly and CSKA’s Bradley De Nooijer were both sent off after a physical altercation broke out after the game ended.

St Pats’ vs CSKA Sofia

Journalist Daniel McDonnell reported that a Pats’ player was struck in the face by a CSKA player who then ran down the tunnel.

Game over for the Saints and they'll struggle to get over that one as it was there for them. Serious aggro after final whistle here. At least one red card and Forrester has just been struck in the face by a CSKA player who then sprinted down the tunnel. — Daniel McDonnell (@McDonnellDan) August 11, 2022

Speaking about the match, and the violence after the game, Pat’s midfielder Jamie Lennon said that it came from one of the away players celebrating in front of the Irish fans.

He said: “It was probably just frustration from both players. Your man celebrating in front of our fans, I don’t really like that. I suppose looking back now on it, I’m just thinking it’s probably a compliment to us. Because after Mura, I’m sure they were rubbing their hands together thinking they were gonna play us, easy next round, get through to the playoffs.

“The reaction they showed in front of our fans probably shows that they know coming here was going to be a tough game and they’re probably happier than we went over there getting a result. So you just get on with it. Stuff like that happens after, but it’s settled down.

“That’s all it was. And then I didn’t see anything else that happened. But they ended up going over, we just went inside, and clapped the fans off. It happens.”

