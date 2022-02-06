Patrick Vieira responds to rumours linking Roy Keane to Sunderland job

No bad blood, it seems…

Patrick Vieira has responded to rumours linking Roy Keane to the vacant Sunderland manager’s job.

Keane has been interviewed for the job, and is said to be interested in returning to the club he once managed, with Sunderland set to make a decision in the coming days.

Vieira was asked about his old nemesis’ potential return to management, and he responded with nothing but good wishes.

Patrick Vieira on Roy Keane

The Crystal Palace manager said: “I think deep inside him that is something that he will want to try again. I think that if the opportunity is there, he will take it.

“And yeah, I will wish him good luck.”

Roy Keane vs Patrick Vieira in the dugout, imagine… 😳 pic.twitter.com/QGTsXxCbJG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 4, 2022

Vieira has done extremely well at Palace so far this season, so much so that they are almost guaranteed Premier League football again next season.

As a result, it would seem unlikely that Keane and Vieira could clash on the touchline any time soon, even if he does get the Sunderland job.

Roy Keane to Sunderland?

The latest update on Keane’s potential return to the north of England came from the man himself on Friday night, when he was asked about the subject while doing punditry for Man United vs Middlesbrough.

He said: “I’ve got no control over that so no comment.

“I’ve made it clear that I’d like to go back as a manager but, of course, the club has to want you, you have to want to go to that club and just as important, the contract’s got to be right so we’ll see how things take shape over the next few days.”

🗣 “Roy, there’s been lots of speculation linking you with the Sunderland job… what can you tell us?” “Are we losing you, or what’s going on? You can’t just leave me like that!” 😨 Keep watching for some classic @IanWright0 🤣#SAFC pic.twitter.com/6ILmP4EGqZ — ITV Football (@itvfootball) February 4, 2022

When he first took over at Sunderland, he guided the club to promotion as Championship title-winners in his first season in the job, and then a 15th-placed Premier League.

So it’s not surprising that those in charge at the club hold him in high regard.

An update on the managerial situation at Sunderland is expected shortly.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: patrick vieira, roy keane