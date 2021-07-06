Clinton Morrison explains why Patrick Vieira is the right man for the Crystal Palace job

The former Palace and Ireland striker is backing Vieira.

Clinton Morrison has explained why he feels Patrick Vieira is the right man for the Crystal Palace job.

Vieira was appointed Crystal Palace manager on Sunday, leading to a relatively mixed reaction from fans of the London club.

Morrison has said that he understands why some Palace fans are “panicking” a bit, but that he feels he is the right man for the job, given the position the club are in.

Clinton Morrison on Patrick Vieira appointment

“I know Palace interviewed him a few months ago, so they knew what they were getting. I didn’t think he was going to get the job. I speak to a lot of people at Palace, and they said he fit the bill.

“It’s a project. They want him to work with the academy players as well. They want him to start bringing through more kids. In South London there are a lot of talented individuals out there, and they want to see more coming through like the Wilfried Zahas and Wan-Bissakas.

“It’s a project, and Vieira fit it because he’s obviously worked with the Man City youngsters. A lot of people will be surprised, and a lot of Palace fans might think it’s a bit of a panic one, but I think they’ve got the right man and I wish him well.”

🗣"It is a project and Vieira fitted it."@morrisonclinton gives his reaction to Patrick Vieira becoming the new Crystal Palace manager pic.twitter.com/uZ0L7elQDB — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 6, 2021

Patrick Vieira on taking the Crystal Palace job

He said: “I am really excited to have this opportunity to return to the Premier League, and manage this great football club, as we begin a new chapter together.

“It is a project that is really appealing to me, having spoken a lot with the Chairman and Sporting Director about their ambition and plans for the whole club, including the Academy. The club has fantastic foundations in place after many years in the Premier League, and I hope we can make further improvements and continue to drive the club forward.

“I am also very excited to experience the atmosphere the club’s supporters make at Selhurst Park and away from home too, and I know just how important that can be for the team.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Clinton Morrison, crystal palace, patrick vieira