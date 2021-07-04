Patrick Vieira pokes fun at journalist after Crystal Palace appointment

He has been confirmed as Crystal Palace manager.

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira was officially appointed as manager of Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The former captain of France replaces Roy Hodgson as Palace manager. Hodgson managed the London club from 2017 until 2021, when he announced he was leaving the club.

Vieira confirmed he was taking the Palace job by poking fun at journalist Fabrizio Romano, who specialises in transfer rumours and speculation.

Romano is known for confirming transfers in the football world, using his now popular catchphrase “Here we go”.

When he tweeted to say that Vieira was taking the job at Crystal Palace, the Frenchman himself replied to say that he didn’t believe it unless the words “Here we go” were attached.

No "here we go", I don't trust you Fabrizio.. 👀😉 https://t.co/1pHZUIufIR — Patrick Vieira (@OfficialVieira) July 4, 2021

When the news was later on officially confirmed, Vieira took to his own Twitter page to tweet three words: “Here we go”.

Here we goooo — Patrick Vieira (@OfficialVieira) July 4, 2021

Patrick Vieira on taking the Crystal Palace job

He said: “I am really excited to have this opportunity to return to the Premier League, and manage this great football club, as we begin a new chapter together.

“It is a project that is really appealing to me, having spoken a lot with the Chairman and Sporting Director about their ambition and plans for the whole club, including the Academy. The club has fantastic foundations in place after many years in the Premier League, and I hope we can make further improvements and continue to drive the club forward.

“I am also very excited to experience the atmosphere the club’s supporters make at Selhurst Park and away from home too, and I know just how important that can be for the team.”

Vieira has managed Manchester City’s Academy and the Manchester club’s Elite Development Squad, as well as New York City F.C and most recently Nice in France.

