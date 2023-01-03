Patrick Vieira praises former Ireland man for set-piece brilliance for Crystal Palace

He is currently on Stephen Kenny’s coaching staff…

Patrick Vieira praised former Ireland goalkeeper Dean Kiely for some set-piece brilliance by Crystal Palace against Bournemouth.

Crystal Palace won the game 2-0 thanks to goals from Jordan Ayew and Eberechi Eze, both of which came from corner kicks.

Eze’s in particular was a fine corner routine, played back to him just outside the box, while the other Palace players were tasked with blocking off the Bournemouth defenders.

Speaking after the game, Vieira praised Kiely for the ideas behind the set-pieces, with Palace’s goalkeeping coach clearly also tasked with coming up with some clever routines.

He said: “We are looking at all aspects of the game and set-pieces is of course one of them. I think the ideas from Deano were good and the players executed it quite well.”

Kiely is also a member of Stephen Kenny’s coaching staff, as he replaced Alan Kelly back in 2021 as Ireland’s goalkeeping coach.

Kiely is tasked with managing the international development of what is arguably Ireland’s greatest ever crop of goalkeepers, which consists of Gavin Bazunu, Caoimhin Kelleher and Mark Travers.

“It was a tremendous honour to represent Ireland as a player and now, to get the opportunity to represent my country as a coach, it brings up exactly the same emotions,” said Dean Kiely at the time of appointment.

“I’ve always watched from afar as a fan and I really believe there are exciting times ahead in Irish football. We’ve got a real blend of experience and young players with potential coming into the squad. It is something I’m desperate to be a part of.”

Kiely only played 11 times for Ireland across a nine-year period, largely due to the incredible success and domination of Shay Given, who was never really in need of replacing.

