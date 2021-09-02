Patrick Bamford says he had “issues” being a footballer from a private school

“Now football has evolved…”

Patrick Bamford says he had “slight issues” being a professional footballer who was educated in a private school.

He said that football should just be about people showing what they can do with the ball, and that the sport has evolved past judging people based on where they’re from.

Patrick Bamford on private school education

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “Now football has evolved and I think people were more understanding of not just my situation but everyone’s situation.

“You can’t just judge someone by the way they’ve been brought up or their background because you’ve got to let them show their stuff.

“It’s something that’s developed in football as the years have gone on… it’s one of those things that’s not so much of a problem now. I never actually thought it was that much of a problem either, it’s only when you think about it that there might be slight issues.”

Some of these issues that Bamford is referring to could be to do with Sean Dyche who allegedly thought that the Leeds United striker’s father was a billionaire.

Patrick Bamford on Sean Dyche

He said: “People assume I have never had to work for anything, which is total nonsense.

“They think everything comes easy to you and that you take everything for granted. There was this misconception that I’m a really posh guy. The truth is I’m not.

“My parents went without sometimes to provide for me and my sisters and that’s why it does anger me when people think it’s been handed to me and my family gets it easy when it’s not like that.”

Speaking about Dyche thinking his family were billionaires, Bamford said: “I didn’t have the heart to tell him my dad was an architect from Newark.”

Bamford, who had often been linked with the Irish squad, got his first call-up to the England squad this week, putting those hopes to bed for good.

