Latest Leeds team news could be what saves their season

A massive lift.

Jesse Marsch will take charge of his first home game as Leeds United manager on Thursday night, when his side take on Aston Villa.

Marsch did not get off to a dream start on Saturday afternoon when his team lost out 1-0 away to Leicester City.

However, he will hopeful that his home fans will help to get them over the line in what would be a massive three points in the relegation battle.

He will be even more confident going into the game given the fact that star striker Patrick Bamford is going to make an appearance.

In his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, the American confirmed that while Bamford is unlikely to start, he will feature.

Patrick Bamford back in action for Leeds

He said: “He will play tomorrow. He won’t start but he’ll be ready from the bench. We’re excited to have him back and I think he’ll give us a real boost.”

Bamford has hardly featured at all this season, and his injury woes have been a major factor in Leeds’ struggles in the Premier League.

It also played a part in Marcelo Bielsa being sacked by the team he brought back to the Premier League, paving the way for Marsch to come in.

While Bamford’s return is undeniably very good news, Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips are not going to make a return to the pitch for at least another few weeks.

Leeds’ survival hopes

Marsch said: “Liam was in training yesterday, I think he’s making really good progress. Kalvin is a few days behind. I’m earmarking the international break, as a time to get him into a training rhythm and back to 100%.”

Bamford’s injuries have definitely been a major issue so far this season, but Phillips and Cooper have also been seriously missed by the Elland Road faithful.

If all three have a successful return to the pitch, it could be what keeps Leeds up.

