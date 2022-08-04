Jesse Marsch tells Leeds fans exactly what they want to hear

He’s eager to come back with a bang…

Jesse Marsch has told Leeds fans exactly what they want to hear about star striker Patrick Bamford going into the new season.

Bamford missed almost the entirety of last season through injury, and it had a major impact on Leeds’ season as a whole.

When he did come back, he made a difference, scoring one crucial goal in particular against Brentford that played a part in keeping them up.

In an incident that summed up his season, Bamford got injured celebrating that goal, and missed a number of games after it.

However, Marsch has backed him to return to his best this season, insisting he has showed him some great qualities in pre-season.

Jesse Marsch on Patrick Bamford at Leeds

He said: “It’s been a huge week for him. He looks great, he looks fit, he looks strong, he looks sharp.

“The good thing as well is now having closer to 100% is we’ve been able to work through what we want him to look like tactically. I thought the way he played against Cagliari was very good, and in the vein of the direction we want him to go.

“I believe there’s a lot of room for improvement for Patrick as a player. That’s our goal is to help him to be more dangerous, to score more goals, to be a better pressing player – to be more complete.

“He looks great and fit, and he is incredibly excited. I know we have a great player on our hands and he’s only going to get better.”

🗣 “He looks great. He looks fit, he looks strong.” Leeds boss Jesse Marsch on Patrick Bamford ahead of the new Premier League season. pic.twitter.com/lklwi0ZR65 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 4, 2022

Patrick Bamford at Leeds

In Bamford’s absence, Joe Gelhardt stepped up with some massive performances that helped Leeds avoid relegation.

With Raphinha gone to Barcelona, both will need to have their shooting boots on if Leeds are to kick on this season.

