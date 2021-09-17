Patrick Bamford doubles down on criticism of James Tarkowski’s tough tackling

“What he did on the pitch was out of order… I’ve noted it down.”

Patrick Bamford has doubled down on his criticism of how James Tarkowski’s behaved when the two faced off this season.

They both had an extremely physical battle during Leeds’ trip to Burnley a few weeks ago, but one incident in particular has left Bamford extremely displeased.

Speaking immediately after the game, Bamford said that Tarkowski tried to do some “weird jiu jitsu” on him that could have seriously injured his leg.

Patrick Bamford unhappy with James Tarkowski

And in a recent interview, the Leeds and England striker has shown that he is definitely not over what happened in the game.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “I got on with Tarky, but what he did on the pitch was out of order.

“We had a little tussle, which is normal. We went down to the ground but he landed on me, and obviously he’s a bit bigger than me. So it was a bit like a body slam.

“I’m on the floor underneath on him and I’m trying to get up, but my leg was stuck between his. And this is what annoyed me. He tried to do some twist with his legs while my leg was stuck in the middle.

“It could have snapped. It could have hurt my knee. That’s why I was angry with him. It’s been laughed off a little bit, but I’ve noted it down.”

Highlights of the game between Leeds and Burnley that Bamford is referring to can be seen here.

Patrick Bamford – England international

Bamford put to bed any chances of him playing for Ireland over the past few weeks, when he got called up to the England squad.

After playing for Ireland’s underage team, there was always talk that the striker would end up playing for Ireland, but unfortunately it was not to be.

