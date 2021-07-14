Patrick Bamford explains why he does his goal celebration

“It’s trying to raise awareness for climate change.”

Patrick Bamford has explained why he does his goal celebration, which you may have seen a lot of last season.

The Leeds United striker, who scored 17 league goals in 38 appearances in the 2020/2021 season, puts his fingers together to create what looks like a lightening bolt every time he bags a goal.

Patrick Bamford on his goal celebration

Many have wondered what exactly the celebration means, and Bamford has finally given an in-depth explanation.

He explained that the celebration is a lightening bolt, which acts as a logo for the sustainable shoe company HyloAthletic, and that it’s aim is to raise awareness of climate change.

He said: “Originally, when I started getting involved with the shoe company – the sustainable shoe company – the sign for them is the bolt. Whilst I didn’t want to just be pushing the shoe company forward, the bolt actually stands for Bolt for Planet.

“It was trying to raise awareness for climate change. I remember when I was a little kid at school, I used to go watch the (Nottingham) Forest games, and whoever scored I’d copy their celebration.

“So it’s kind of mad to think that there are kids out there who are copying my celebration when I score, and I’ve actually seen people tagging me in pictures on Twitter and stuff.

“Originally, people were just copying it and nobody knew what I was for, they thought it was just a hand signal. People were asking me ‘what’s it for?’

“I’ve tried to put it out on Instagram that it’s Bolt for Planet, it’s trying to raise awareness for climate change.

“I feel like the majority of people who are going to do it are kids, and if you can start getting them to ask questions about why they’re doing it, and they start learning and learn from a young age it helps them grow and carry it forward with them. That’s kind of the idea.”

Bamford was not selected in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2020, and is yet to receive a call up for the international side at all. He played at underage level for the Republic of Ireland, and is definitely someone that’s on Stephen Kenny’s radar.

