Patrice Evra backs England to win Euro 2020 in typically bizarre fashion

Another Oasis-themed Instagram video from the Frenchman.

Patrice Evra is no stranger to posting videos of himself online and while the majority of them are quite harmless and funny, some of them are more on the bizarre side.

His latest work probably lands somewhere in the middle.

The former Manchester United and France left-back filmed himself in his car, dressed up as Liam Gallagher, and said that he is now rooting for England to go all the way in Euro 2020.

He did so while holding a cup filled with fish and chips, the fish being raw, which reminded some viewers of a video he posted with a chicken back in 2018.

In the video, Evra shouts: “I have been waiting for so long. Last time England won a trophy, even the dinosaurs were still alive. So come on chaps, you can do it.”

Patrice Evra Instagram controversy

Evra recently engaged in a bit of a social media war with Liam Gallagher, where he wore the same wig as above and sang ‘Wonderwall’ after Manchester City’s Champions League final loss.

“Liam – where are you? You remember when you were laughing at me when United lost? Now it’s your turn,” Evra said.

“Don’t be jealous. I just want to say this is [laughter] a special Monday for you, Liam, and stop saying Manchester is blue.

“I’ve got more trophies than your entire club!”

More recently again, Evra made a video where he said that folks in Amsterdam have been known to ‘get as high as Joleon Lescott’s hair-line’.

After an online backlash for the comments, due to the fact that Lescott has scarring on his head due to a car accident from when he was a child, Evra apologised.

He wrote: “I have to apologise to Joleon Lescott and his family, the joke was never meant to cause hurt it was only meant as light hearted banter, had I known then what I know now, I would have never have said this. Jo I hope you can accept my apology.”

