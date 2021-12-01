Patrice Evra explains how he knew Lionel Messi won Ballon d’Or before event

He shared an image to congratulate Messi before the award had been given out.

Patrice Evra has passionately explained how it was that he knew Lionel Messi won the 2021 Ballon d’Or before the event took place.

The former Manchester United and France defender shared an image on his Instagram page the day before the Ballon d’Or took place, congratulating Messi on his won before it had even happened.

Since then, he shared a video on his page, where he called out the competition, which he described as “corrupt”.

He took issue with the fact Messi won the award over Robert Lewandowski, while also taking issue with the fact Edouard Mendy was voted lower than Gianluigi Donnarumma when it came to goalkeepers.

He also implied Mendy not winning the best goalkeeper award was racially motivated.

Patrice Evra on the Ballon d’Or

He said: “This is embarrassing, and it has been for so many years now. I think enough is enough. I posted a picture one day before they picked Messi, again… But I think the people need answers.

“I wanted to post that picture when Messi signed for PSG. The moment he signed for PSG. Also the goalkeeper, Donnarumma. What about Mendy? But of course. It’s the African cup, we are the monkeys. We play in the only competition where you have to leave your club for three weeks.

“Africa, we always have a little change, but things will change.

“I feel so sorry for Lewandowski. They had to create a trophy for him because they feel guilty. They know it’s corruption.

“I think everyone knows it’s a robbery. I’m sure if I asked who deserved the Ballon d’Or between Messi and Lewandowski, Lewandowski would win.”

The video can be seen in full below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra)

This year’s Ballon d’Or was steeped in controversy, with Cristiano Ronaldo already having come out to hit out at an “unacceptable lie” being told about him, in relation to his lack of attendance at the event.

Messi himself said he felt Lewandowski deserved the 2020 award, which was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ballon d'or, patrice evra