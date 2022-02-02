FA Cup hero laments Irish players lost to “British style of play”

An interesting insight.

Irish FA Cup legend Padraig Amond has lamented the amount of young Irish players who have been lost to the “British style of play” in the past.

Amond feels as though things are changing now with regards to young Irish talents in football, and it is something that he is welcoming.

He was responding to a tweet posted by League of Ireland veteran Conan Byrne, who suggested that players in the past made the “easy decision” to go to academies in the UK instead of trying other countries across Europe.

Irish players and Brexit

He implied that Brexit has played a part in this shift in mentality but also stated that this was always an option for young Irish players that they are only now starting to pursue.

Amond weighed in, replying: “Brexit has changed things but players need to go further afield now and realise the UK isn’t the holy grail for them.”

He continued: “Too many Irish players were lost in the system of the old British style of play and if they had gone to play in Europe teams would have been built around them.”

This comes after Cathal Heffernan and James Abankwah made the move to Serie A, joining Kevin Zefi who is at Inter Milan.

Padraig Amond

Amond knows more about this situation than most Irish footballers, as he left Sligo Rovers to play for Paços de Ferreira in Portugal.

After his time in Portugal, he then made the move to England, where he has played for a number of clubs.

He has made the headlines on a number of occasions for his heroics in the FA Cup, and his stats in the competition are simply incredible.

Since the beginning of the 2015-2016 season, Amond has 12 goals in the FA Cup, which are stats that any player in the game would be proud of.

