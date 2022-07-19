Pablo Zabaleta takes dig at Raheem Sterling over lack of “respect” for Man City

Harsh words…

Pablo Zabaleta has taken a dig at Raheem Sterling over his supposed lack of “respect” for Manchester City since leaving the club this summer.

Sterling has joined Chelsea for a fee of £48 million, after winning the league on a number of occasions, as well as multiple domestic cups.

However, Zabaleta feels as though Sterling is not a City legend, and went as far as to say that he wished the winger was behaving differently since leaving the club.

Pablo Zabaleta on Raheem Sterling

He said: “When I say legend I think of (Sergio) Aguero, (David) Silva and (Vincent) Kompany. Those guys are a different level. That’s why they have a statue outside the club. But Raheem has been great. We wish him all the best.

“He went to a team that is a big contender for the Premier League.

“As I say I wish him all the best, he’s a great lad. But Man City is the most important thing. When you come up to this club you have to give 100% respect.

“The moment you leave you always need to talk nicely to the club you’ve been playing for, I wish he could behave in that way.”

Raheem Sterling’s Man City exit

While it is not exactly clear what Zabaleta is referring to, it could be a video that went viral last week that seemed to show Sterling failing to sign a City jersey.

Sterling was signing autographs for Chelsea fans, and appeared to reject a City one when it was handed to him.

That being said, Sterling did write quite an emotional statement as he left City, which would lead one to believe he has very fond memories of his time at the club.

Sterling’s move to Chelsea could have major ramifications for the rest of the Premier League, which you can read more about here.

