Arsenal release statement after Pablo Mari stabbed in Italy

Pablo Mari is among a number of people who were stabbed in Italy on Thursday, with the Arsenal defender taken to hospital as a result.

The 29-year-old, currently on a season-long loan at Monza, is now recovering in the Niguarda hospital.

It is reported Mari’s injuries are not severe but, after spending the night in hospital, he will undergo surgery on damaged muscles on Friday.

Arsenal released a statement on Friday morning offering slightly more information with regards to Mari’s current situation.

The statement read: “We are all shocked to hear the dreadful news about the stabbing in Italy, which has put a number of people in hospital including our on-loan centre-back Pablo Mari.

“We have been in contact with Pablo’s agent who has told us he’s in hospital and is not seriously hurt.

“Our thoughts are with Pablo and the other victims of this dreadful incident.”

It has been confirmed that one person died as a result of the stabbing, leading Mari to say that he feels lucky to be alive.

Monza president Adriano Galliani, who visited Mari along with the the team’s head coach Raffaele Palladino, told Gazzetta: “Pablo is an amazing guy. He had the strength to joke and tell me that he will be back in training on Monday. I brought him greetings from (club president Silvio) Berlusconi and everyone else. His team-mates wanted to come here but obviously it was not possible.”

Mari made the move to Italy in the search for game time, as Arsenal have signed a number of new players in his position over the past 18 months.

Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu both pushed Mari further down the pecking order at Arsenal, while William Saliba returning from a lengthy loan spell also ensured he would hardly play for Mikel Arteta’s team.

