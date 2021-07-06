Ousmane Dembele apologises over surfacing of offensive video

A tweet of the video has now received over 7,000 retweets under the hashtag #StopAsianHate.

French winger Ousmane Dembele has apologised after a video of him speaking offensively towards Japanese people surfaced online.

The video shows Dembele, on Barcelona’s preseason tour in July of 2019, talking to team-mate Antoine Griezmann.

The two are seemingly waiting for someone in Japan to hook up a game console to a television in their hotel room.

He then says: “All these ugly faces, just so you can play PES (Pro Evolution Soccer), aren’t you ashamed?”, before asking: “are you advanced in your country or not?”

He also appears to mock the Japanese language in the video.

Dembele took to his Instagram page to apologise for what he said, but claimed that he would have used the same language “anywhere else in the world”.

He wrote: “These past few days, a private video dating from 2019 has been circulating on social media. As it happens it is in Japan – it could have been anywhere on the planet and I would have used the same language. I wasn’t targeting any community.

“It wasn’t meant to be directed at any specific community. I tend to use this kind of language in private, with my friends, no matter where they are from.

“The video has now gone public – I fully understand that it may hurt the people in it. Therefore I really want to extend to them my deepest apologies.”

Griezmann, who has also gotten himself into hot water in the past, said: “I am sorry if I offended my Japanese friends.”

Dembele and Griezmann were both knocked out of Euro 2016 in the Round of 16 by Switzerland. Dembele missed the majority of the tournament with an injury he sustained moments after coming on against Hungary.

