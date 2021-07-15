Some Premier League stars, and lesser known players, to keep your eye out for this summer.

The madness of Euro 2020 has died down, but we don’t have long to wait for the next big competition to kick off. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are almost upon us, and there are some Premier League footballers in attendance.

The men’s football competition gets going on July 22, and here are some of the more familiar faces that you may spot, and that will be missing from the start of the Premier League season as a result.

The male football competition at the Olympics will run until August 7, meaning it concludes just a week before the Premier League season begins, and with fatigue and Covid guidelines, the players involved will miss the beginning of the season.

As a result, a number of Premier League clubs have no players going to the Olympics, including Liverpool, who recently declined Egypt’s request to allow Mo Salah to play at the tournament.

Premier League players at the Olympics

Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli – Brazil

Aston Villa

Douglas Luiz – Brazil

Brighton

Alexis Mac Allister – Argentina

Tudor Baluta – Romania

Burnley

Chris Wood – New Zealand

Crystal Palace

Jay Rich-Baghuelou – Australia

Everton

Richarlison – Brazil

Manchester United

Eric Bailly and Amad Diallo – Ivory Coast

Southampton

Caleb Watts – Australia

West Ham

Winston Reid (who spent last season on loan at newly-promoted Brentford)

Who can play at the Olympics?

16 nations have been separated into four groups at the Olympics, with the top two from each group advancing to the next round.

According to the Olympics’ rules, the men’s football competition is restricted to under-23 players with the exception of three overage players in every squad.

To qualify as an under-23 player at this summer’s tournament, players must have been born on or after January 1, 1997.

Those born on or after January 1, 1997 have been rostered in the respective teams for the Tokyo Olympics.

