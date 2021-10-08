Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backed by club, but latest comments should worry him

“It’s part of the modern game, but we stay focused.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been backed by Manchester United, but the club’s latest comments should be starting to worry him.

According to The Guardian, the club’s football director John Murtough recently told a fans’ forum that the club has confidence in the direction it is going.

He said that the club “need to keep control”, and can not allow themselves to “get carried away, don’t deviate from our plan”.

John Murtough on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The fans’ forum, which did take place before the 1-1 draw with Everton at Old Trafford last week, heard Murtough say: “Ole and the staff are very focused on that. We have a long-term strategy and confidence in the direction that we’re going. We believe that we’ve got the talent and the character within the squad to succeed.

“The Premier League is one of the most competitive leagues in the world – players from abroad and other leagues tell us how it is – but we are 100 per cent up for that.”

Discussing the often negative reaction on social media to Solskjaer’s time in charge, Murtough simply dismissed those who only critique online.

He said: “Don’t get distracted by what’s said on social media, which can sometimes create fervour and hysteria. It’s part of the modern game, but we stay focused.”

Man United backing the manager?

While many are interpreting this as a vote of confidence in Solskjaer, it will also worry the current United boss.

Murtough stressing that the club now have “the talent and the character within the squad to succeed”, emphasises that there really is no excuse to not win a trophy this season, and Solskjaer must be extremely aware of this.

Add that to the fact that the club have a history of backing a manager publicly shortly before firing them, and you can only assume that Solskjaer is beginning to worry.

