Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s critics

Despite the incredible impact Cristiano Ronaldo has had on Manchester United since he signed during the summer, there are still a number of people who believe he is having a negative effect on the team.

Some feel he isn’t running enough, while others believe he is stifling the progression of some of the talented youngsters in the squad.

His manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has since weighed in on the debate, insisting that it can’t be a bad thing to have one of the best players in the world in the Starting XI.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Cristiano Ronaldo

Speaking ahead of this Saturday’s Manchester derby, Solskjaer answered a question about those who feel Ronaldo is doing more bad than good for United.

He said: “He’s one of the best players that’s ever walked on the planet.

“His impact on and off the pitch has been absolutely immense, the goals he scores, the way he conducts himself in and around the place, so how people can say it’s a negative, I can’t see it.

“Really, really pleased he started off as well as he has but that’s what he does, he scores goals, he works for his team, he’s a top, top professional.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Manchester Derby

Speaking about the upcoming derby, Solskjaer said: “It’s a special one, of course. The last time we had a Manchester derby with fans in the stadium, the atmosphere was electric.

“I think everyone will still remember that one, and will remember that one more so than any dark moments that we’ve had. When Scott (McTominay) scored that winning goal in extra time, it was a special moment.

“We know it’s a one-off game, and it’s one of those where you have to start on the front foot, and start ready. A lot of it depends on who gets on the front foot.”

Solskjaer will be hoping that Ronaldo will have similar joy in this year’s derby, in front of a packed Old Trafford stadium.

