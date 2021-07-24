Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signs new contract with Manchester United

“I can’t wait to get out in front of a packed Old Trafford and get this campaign started.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a new contract with Manchester United, keeping him at the club until at least 2024, with an option for a further year.

Solskjaer has been in charge at United since 2018, when he took over from Jose Mourinho.

Since then, he is yet to win a trophy with the club, though he did guide United to a Europa League final and a second place finish in the league last season.

United lost the final on penalties to Villareal, meaning Solskjaer’s wait for a trophy as the team’s manager continues. He has also guided the side to a number of semi-finals, though the Europa League in 2021 was the first time he reached a final.

Speaking about the contract extension, Solskjaer said: “Everyone knows the feeling I have for this club, and I am delighted to have signed this new contract. It is an exciting time for Manchester United, we have built a squad with a good balance of youth and experienced players that are hungry for success.

“I have a fantastic coaching team around me, and we are all ready to take that next step on our journey. Manchester United wants to be winning the biggest and best trophies and that’s what we are all striving for. We have improved, both on and off the pitch, and that will continue over the coming seasons.

“I can’t wait to get out in front of a packed Old Trafford and get this campaign started.”

Speaking of the contract extension, Ed Woodward, Executive Vice-Chairman, said: “Ole and his staff have worked tirelessly putting the foundations in place for long-term success on the pitch.

“The results of that have become increasingly visible over the past two seasons and we are all looking forward to seeing this exciting team develop further in the years ahead.

“What is especially pleasing is the way this progress has been achieved with a blend of young, homegrown talent and top-class recruits, playing attacking football in the best traditions of Manchester United. We are more confident than ever that, under Ole’s leadership, we are heading in the right direction.”

