Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made Man United “painful to watch” says former Spurs midfielder

“They are a shambles keeping hold of the manager.”

Jamie O’Hara has torn into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s managerial ability, and it’s becoming quite difficult to disagree with him.

The former Spurs midfielder has said that they have wasted another season under Solskjaer, and that Manchester United are now “painful to watch”.

He also said that United are already out of the title race, despite the fact the squad is currently “world class”.

Jamie O’Hara on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

He told talkSPORT: “I’ve been saying this for weeks, months – Manchester United are a shambles keeping hold of the manager.

“They’ve got a world-class squad of players with a basic manager who wouldn’t even get another job in the Premier League. I can’t believe they’re not being ruthless enough to say, ‘right, now’s the time to do it’.

“They’ve got a world-class squad of players with a basic manager who wouldn’t even get another job in the Premier League. I can’t believe they’re not being ruthless enough to say, ‘right, now’s the time to do it’.

“They’ve kept hanging on and hanging on. This season, he [Solskjaer] even said no more excuses with the squad of players they’ve got. Everyone said that.

“And straight away they’re out of the title race, they’re not going to win the title this season, so they’ve wasted another season.

“These players like Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking at it thinking, ‘for Christ’s sake, there are so many good players we’ve got and we should be doing so much better’, but they are all over the place!

“They are painful to watch. It’s actually painful to watch such a good group of players play so badly.

“Any other manager, if it was Mourinho or Van Gaal, if anyone else was going on this run they’d be slaughtered. For some reason, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems to get a free ride.”

He finished by saying: “It’s desperation. Every time I watch Man United, it’s desperation.”

O’Hara joins Micah Richards and Gary Neville, who also criticised Solskjaer’s tactics this weekend, after United lost 4-2 against Leicester.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Jamie O'Hara, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer