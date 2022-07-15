Erling Haaland shares Ole Gunnar Solskjaer text following Man City move

“He had a huge impact on my career…”

Erling Haaland has shared a text he received from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after he signed for Manchester City.

Solskjaer managed Haaland as the striker took his first steps into professional football at Norwegian side Molde FK, before they both departed the club in the winter of 2018/2019.

The two have a good relationship, which led some Manchester United fans into thinking he might join the red side of Manchester, but this did not come to fruition.

He has since joined City for a cut-price deal, and is unsurprisingly now the favourite to win the Golden Boot in the Premier League next year.

Shortly after he signed for City, Solskjaer sent him a text, which Haaland has shared to the world.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends Erling Haaland text

The striker said: “When I signed with City he congratulated me and wrote to me ‘Good luck on going to the wrong side of Manchester’. We talk sometimes. As you know, he had a huge impact on my career when I was at Molde. He’s a good guy.”

Haaland continued, talking about why he signed for City, and why he did it now.

“Three years ago City didn’t want me because they had [Sergio] Aguero up front so then there was no choice about coming to Man City.

“Basically, my feeling was I felt more going to the other place than coming here to England. I could have come here a lot of times in my career but I felt the other place and I think it was a really good choice.

“I have made perfect choices ever since I went to Molde, then Salzburg and Dortmund. I’m not complaining about that.”

Haaland will likely make his first competitive appearance for City in the Charity Shield against Liverpool on 30 July.

