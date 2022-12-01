How Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spent 12 months away from Man United

A fascinating year.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now 12 months out of a job, after he was let go by Manchester United after three years in charge.

Solskjaer had a divisive spell in charge of the club where he had great success with as a player.

Many feel as though he oversaw a rebuild that has left the club in a better place than it was when he took the job, while others feel as though he didn’t win a trophy, and by definition he has failed.

Erik ten Hag, Man United’s new manager, seems to be doing his own rebuild after Solskjaer’s reign, which does not do a lot for the Norwegian’s legacy, but he is clearly eager to learn from his time in charge of the club he loves.

An article in The Athletic has reported that Solskjaer has re-watched every single United game he was in charge of, since he was let go. All 168 of them.

According to the report, Solskjaer is satisfied with much of what he did at United and his record: won 91, drew 37, lost 40. He also feels that had he won that ludicrous 2021 Europa League Final penalty shootout, he may have been given more time.

The Europa League final will be decided on penalties once again. Throwback to last year's 22-penalty shootout between Villarreal and Manchester United that was decided by a David de Gea miss 😐 (via @EuropaLeague)pic.twitter.com/zPjov8Kbrr — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 18, 2022

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future

These sorts of anecdotes show that Solskjaer is still completely obsessed with football, and it’s quite shocking that he hasn’t returned to managing at the highest level yet.

He was briefly linked with Brighton after Graham Potter left for Chelsea, but the Seagulls made a more calculated choice by going with Roberto De Zerbi.

He feels as though he is a “better manager” thanks to what he learned at Man United, and he can point to the fact that in his two full seasons in charge of the club, United finished 2nd and 3rd.

It’s only a matter of time before a top club takes a punt on him. It will be interesting to see who it is.

