Ole Gunnar Solskajer opens up on conversation with Alex Ferguson

The former United boss was seen at the training ground this week.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Alex Ferguson have both been in the news over the past seven days, a lot more than they would have wanted to be.

Solskjaer’s job is seriously under threat following the hammering given to his Manchester United side by Liverpool at Old Trafford, while Ferguson could be seen in attendance, furious.

In the immediate aftermath of the game, reports began to emerge that the United players had lost respect for the manager, that they didn’t know what he was trying to achieve tactically, and it was looking extremely likely that he would be sacked.

Shortly after this, it was being reported that Ferguson went to Carrington, United’s training ground, to make an impassioned speech to the club not to fire Solskjaer.

Solskjaer has shed a bit of light on this situation, explaining what actually happened between he and Ferguson.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on conversation with Alex Ferguson

When asked if he and his former boss had a conversation after the Liverpool thrashing, Solskjaer said “yes”.

He continued: “We had a commercial day and Sir Alex came to do some commercial stuff. I met him and spoke to him, just for a brief moment, because he was in there with Cristiano (Ronaldo).

“I’ve been through some very bad moments here as a player, and when I’ve been a coach and manager as well, I’ve had to deal with setbacks.

“There has probably been two or three crises since I’ve become the manager here, at least, but one thing I can say is that I’ll always give it a good shot and fight back.”

🗣 "Yes, on both accounts." Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is asked whether he can survive a precarious position similar to Sir Alex Ferguson in his early days pic.twitter.com/yKPJZBsV1m — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 29, 2021

The latest reports that have emerged from within United seem to suggest that Solskjaer has three games to save his job, the first of which comes on Saturday evening against Tottenham.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskajer