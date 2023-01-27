Chiedozie Ogbene linked with move to Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough

This would be an excellent move for the Corkman.

Chiedozie Ogbene is being linked with a move to Championship side Middlesbrough, who have been flying up the league table in recent months.

Ogbene has been linked with a move away from Rotherham for the past few weeks, with Swansea looking like the most likely option at one point.

Milwall were reportedly also interested, while an exciting move to Champions League Round of 16 side Club Brugge was also being discussed as recently as last week.

Now Middlesbrough look like the favourites to sign the versatile Cotkman, according to the latest reports.

Michael Carrick took over at Middlesbrough earlier in the season when they were seriously struggling, and he has been working wonders ever since.

He has ‘Boro in sixth place, currently in a playoff spot, while also playing some really attractive football that has people taking notice.

Carrick impressed during a very brief stint as caretaker manager of Manchester United, winning a crucial Champions League game, beating Arsenal and drawing with Chelsea.

As a result, he is being regarded as one of the more exciting younger managers in football at present.

Chiedozie Ogbene linked with Middlesbrough

Ogbene to ‘Boro would be a very smart move for all involved, as he would be playing in an attacking, exciting team, while Carrick’s side’s attacking options would be improved.

Plus, as Ireland fans are aware, Ogbene can slot in anywhere on the pitch and do a job.

Rotherham will be sad to see Ogbene go, as he played a crucial part in getting them promoted from League One last season, but they have been left with very little choice.

Ogbene would be able to leave Rotherham on a free transfer at the end of the season, and with Middlesbrough reportedly offering £2 million for the Corkman, they may have no choice but to accept.

