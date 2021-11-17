Martin Odegaard reveals most difficult defender to play against

Quite a common answer among footballers, we would assume.

Martin Odegaard has revealed who he believes to be the most difficult defender to play against.

The creative Arsenal midfielder has played for Real Madrid and is also a Norwegian international, so he has come up against the best the game has to offer.

His answer, however, was really not that surprising.

Martin Odegaard on toughest defenders.

He said: “That’s a hard one, of course I have to mention Sergio Ramos, I played against him a couple of times in Spain.

“Also Virgil van Dijk, I played against him with the national team, so I would say those two maybe. They were tough.”

Odegaard actually came up against van Dijk on Tuesday night, where his late corner was met by the big defender. This led to a counter-attack for Netherlands, that resulted in a goal for Memphis Depay to book a place in the 2022 World Cup.

The two will face off again this weekend, as Liverpool take on Arsenal at 5.30 at Anfield on Saturday evening.

Virgil van Dijk on toughest opponents.

A similar question was asked of van Dijk recently, where he revealed the toughest players he has had to mark during his career.

His answers were also quite unsurprising, with the Liverpool defender saying that Lionel Messi is the best player he has ever played against, with Cristiano Ronaldo being a close second.

Van Dijk did however name one of Odegaard’s international teammates as a player who has give him bother in the past – Erling Haaland.

He said: “Haaland is a special striker. He is so strong, he’s quick. He’s got all of the attributes to make a defender’s life very, very difficult.

“The first time was when he came on at Anfield and scored, he was at Salzburg. He scored. Obviously in the away game he didn’t, he got subbed after 65 minutes. But it was a very tough one.

“He was very quick, very aggressive, very direct. A bit like how Jamie Vardy plays, but Haaland is a little bit stronger than Vardy.

