Nuno Espirito Santo offers update on Harry Kane’s Spurs future

Nuno Espirito Santo has offered an update on Harry Kane’s Spurs future, amid constant speculation linking him with a move away from the club.

During an interview with Gary Neville in May, Kane seemed to be hinting that he wanted a move away from Spurs, with Manchester City seemingly the most likely destination for England’s captain.

Kane signed a six-year contract back in 2018, committing him to the club until 2024, so Spurs will be in no rush to sell the in-demand striker.

When the former Wolves manager was asked about Kane’s future, his answer was defiant but expected.

“Harry is our player, period. No need to talk about anything else,” he said in Friday’s press conference.

“Now is the moment for Harry to recover his energy, to rest. When he comes again we will have time to speak.

“We will have good conversations, but now is the moment for Harry to rest and to prepare for what’s coming, and I’m looking forward to him joining the group and start working together.”

Nuno Espirito Santo on Spurs’ transfer business

Nuno also addressed whether there were any potential players Spurs might be looking to bring in this summer.

He said: “We are aware that there’s a lot of work to be done. At the same time it’s hard work, because to improve our squad with the talent that we have and the quality we have, it’s not easy.

“We have to find the right players that can join us and help us. On a daily basis we have a moment to speak, to share opinions… We get together ideas and try to find the best decisions, but look I say, to improve our squad is not easy.”

🗣"We’ve been talking about new players, it’s clear there’s a lot of work to be done, it’s not easy to improve our squad, you need good players. But this is not an easy job." New Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo spoke about the summer transfer window ahead for the club pic.twitter.com/GYJiBprjKB — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 16, 2021

Nuno has been reunited with his former player Matt Doherty at Spurs, with the former Bohs’ player surely relieved to see the manager under whom he played his best football picking the team every week.

