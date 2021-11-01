Nuno Espirito Santo sacked by Spurs

The manager has been let go after just 10 league games.

Nuno Espirito Santo has been sacked by Spurs, just days after his side lost 3-0 at home to Manchester United.

Spurs currently sit in eighth place, but the game against United seemed to be a turning point in the eyes’ of the fans.

As the full-time whistle blew on Saturday, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium erupted in a chorus of boos, and it seemed as though the writing was on the wall for Nuno from there.

Spurs released a brief statement on the matter on Monday morning, which read: “The Club can today announce that Nuno Espírito Santo and his coaching staff Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias have been relieved of their duties.”

Fabio Paratici, Managing Director of Football at Spurs, continued: “I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision.

“Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future.”

Spurs added that a further coaching update will follow in due course, with Italian manager Antonio Conte currently the favourite to take over at the North London club.

Conte is also the favourite to be the next Man United manager, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to have bought himself some time with Saturday’s win.

Nuno got off to the best possible start at Spurs, defeating Premier League champions Manchester City 1-0 in a brilliant game.

However, he came into the job in bizarre circumstances – his best player was publicly begging for a move away – and this ongoing drama has definitely not helped his situation at all.

Spurs will also regret making it so clear that Nuno was not among their first choices for the job during the summer.

