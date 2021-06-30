Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed as new Tottenham manager

“When you have a squad with quality and talent, we want to make the fans proud and enjoy.”

Nuno Espirito Santo has been confirmed as the new Tottenham Hotspur manager.

The Portuguese manager replaces his countryman Jose Mourinho, who was sacked by Spurs back in April of this year.

Nuno managed Wolves from 2017 until the end of the 2021 season, when he announced he was leaving the Premier League club.

The 47-year-old guided Wolves from the Championship into the Premier League and secured consecutive seventh place finishes in their first two seasons back in the top flight, also securing European football for the club.

Speaking on his appointment, Nuno said: “When you have a squad with quality and talent, we want to make the fans proud and enjoy.

“It’s an enormous pleasure and honour (to be here), there’s joy and I’m happy and looking forward to starting work. We don’t have any days to lose and we must start working immediately as pre-season starts in a few days.”

Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy said: “First of all, I’d like to welcome Nuno to the Club. We should like to thank our supporters for all their patience throughout this process.

“I’ve spoken already about the need to revert back to our core DNA of playing attacking, entertaining football and Fabio and I believe Nuno is the man who can take our talented group of players, embrace our young players coming through and build something special.”

While Nuno may not have been Spurs’ first choice, the club will be relieved to have finally tied down a manager after what must have felt like an age of searching.

He will be reunited with Irishman Matt Doherty, who played his best football under the Portuguese manager.

Spurs fans have had to put up with rumours suggesting Italian legend Antonio Conte was close to joining the club, as well as links with former manager Mauricio Pochettino, before both Paulo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso both seemed like done deals.

