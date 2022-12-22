Nottingham Forest finally agree jersey sponsor, and it’s a good one

“This is a chance for us to say something globally.”

Nottingham Forest have finally agreed a jersey sponsor, with the Premier League side having played with nothing on the front of their jersey for the season so far.

It was reported that Forest were simply waiting for the right sponsor, and they have now found it in UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

The club confirmed on Thursday morning that from the start of 2023 and for the remainder of the season, both the Nottingham Forest Men’s and Women’s teams will participate in all fixtures with the logo of UK for UNHCR on the front of their shirts, as a sign of solidarity for families who have been forced to flee their homes and communities.

We are delighted to partner with @UNRefugeesUK, and show our support for the organisation’s ongoing humanitarian efforts to protect the rights of over 100 million displaced people worldwide. We will proudly wear the UK for UNHCR logo on the front of our shirts from 2023. ❤️ — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) December 22, 2022

Announcing the new partnership, Nottingham Forest’s owner, Evangelos Marinakis, said: “We are delighted that for the remainder of the season we will use the front of the famous Nottingham Forest shirt to tell such an important story. It will be an honour to display their name on our shirt in support of this important cause.

“I am proud to have partnered with the United Nations’ global work before, with Olympiacos FC back in 2013. We supported UNICEF for four years, choosing to make a significant financial contribution to their charitable work rather than taking income from a sponsor, and giving their cause prominence on the front, and then the back, of the Olympiacos shirt.

“I hope fans of Nottingham Forest will also be proud that we have chosen to highlight the work of UNHCR for the remainder of the season, in addition to the local causes our Community Trust supports. This comes at a time when the world faces enormous challenges in helping the most vulnerable people in society.”

Irish football fans will be familiar with this sort of charitable sponsorship decision, with Bohemian FC having done similar a number of times over the past few years.

Perhaps the most high-profile example of a football team collaborating with a charity for sponsorship is Barcelona, who played with Unicef on the front of their jerseys at one point.

