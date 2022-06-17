Why Norwich will be a must-watch for Irish fans next season

Exactly where they need to be.

Norwich have once again been relegated to the Championship, having finished bottom of the Premier League.

While it may frustrate neutral fans, this is part of the plan for Norwich, who are always in a decent position to return to the top-flight immediately.

As a result, there are a number of Irish players who are at the perfect club for where they need to be right now.

Norwich Irish contingent

Adam Idah

Norwich’s best spell this season came when Idah was leading the line, which resulted in him gaining praise from some of the biggest names in football.

He suffered an injury that essentially destroyed any hopes Norwich had of survival, but his pace, power and incredible control could be what leads them back to the Premier League next season.

The work from Brandon Williams here is exceptional, front foot defending with the interception, excellent running at pace and a great through ball to Adam Idah who finishes it perfectly, top class goal #ncfc pic.twitter.com/wVE7qJASxX — Canary Cast (@CastCanary) January 16, 2022

A full season as their main striker should be the goal for the young Corkman.

Andrew Omobamidele

Omobamidele looked almost laughably comfortable playing against Portugal, in Portugal, and then did the same against Serbia just a few days later.

He is so composed on the ball, extremely athletic and as confident as a player as good as him should be.

He was one of the main positives from Norwich this season, but again, suffered a nasty injury that ruled him out for months. He needs to stay fit, and if he does, Shane Duffy and co. will start to seriously worry about their place in the Ireland team.

Tony Springett

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Springett loaned out this season, but considering he was being given a run by Dean Smith in the Premier League a few weeks ago, the gaffer obviously rates him.

Spingett represented Ireland at under-18 level and is a star player for Norwich City in the under-23 Premier League.

The England-born dribbler scored eight times at that level this season and also provided nine assists while playing predominantly as a left-winger.

While he is nowhere near as established as the other two, it gives Irish fans another reason to root for the Canaries this season.

