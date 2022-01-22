Norwich fans loved Adam Idah’s passion vs Watford

You love to see it.

Adam Idah was given his fourth start in a row for Norwich against Watford last night, and he helped his side to a 3-0 win.

The young Corkman was truly incredible against Everton last weekend, and while he didn’t reach those heights again on Friday night, he was still a crucial part of the victory.

Idah’s hold-up play was impressive from start to finish, and perhaps even more notably, when Dean Smith did want to freshen things up, he took off Teemu Pukki and left Idah on the pitch.

This paid off too, as Idah played a massive part in the third goal of the game.

Adam Idah vs Watford

He got the ball with his back to goal inside the box, and showed decent strength to hold off his man. He then bought himself a yard and played the ball into the danger area.

It was then knocked into the goal by Watford defender Juraj Kucka, right in front of the travelling Norwich fans.

Idah, along with the fans who made the journey, knew that the game was wrapped up at that point, and they had gotten all three points.

He celebrated passionately in front of the supporters, who loved the energy from the Ireland international.

Here for the passion showed by @adamidah1 and co after the third tonight! 🤩 *𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 🆙 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀…#NCFC | #WATNOR pic.twitter.com/40VXfobjfP — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) January 22, 2022

Adam Idah on the rise

Jamie Carragher sung the praises of the young Corkman before the game started, insisting that he gave Norwich a whole new dimension with his athleticism.

Gary Neville agreed, saying: “If I was up against Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah, I wouldn’t be comfortable as a defender.”

Idah is hitting form at the perfect time for Smith and his side, as they are starting to shown signs of life in the Premier League.

After seeming as though they were down and out, they are now out of the relegation battle, and will hope to push on from here.

