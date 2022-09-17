Nigel Owens has his say on controversial end to Australia vs New Zealand

He has sided with the referee.

Nigel Owens has had his say on the controversial refereeing decision from Australia’s defeat to New Zealand on Thursday.

The drama came when Australia’s Lalakai Foketi won a turnover penalty deep inside his team’s own 22 with 90 seconds remaining.

The referee deemed that Wallabies out-half Bernard Foley took too long to kick to touch from the resultant penalty, and rewarded the All Blacks with a scrum, and Jordie Barrett ultimately scored a try in the corner to win the game.

While it seemed like a controversial call, and one that you certainly don’t see too often, some of Foley’s teammates could be seen pleading with him to take the kick quicker.

Ultimately he didn’t listen, and suffered the consequences.

Nigel Owens on Australia vs New Zealand

Owens tweeted to side with the referee, insisting it was “a fair and strong refereeing call”.

He wrote: “As so many of you have been in touch to ask. Clear communication and warning to the player to get on with it. A fair and strong refereeing call my Raynal I feel. Learning here is not for the referee, but the players to get on with it when ref asks.”

As so many of you have been in touch to ask. Clear communication and warning to the player to get on with it. A fair and strong refereeing call my Raynal I feel. Learning here is not for the referee, but the players to get on with it when ref asks. pic.twitter.com/oZQASsO93f — Nigel Owens MBE (@Nigelrefowens) September 17, 2022

Australia vs New Zealand

On the other hand, Matt Giteau, who won 103 caps for Australia throughout his career, took aim at the referee after the controversial late decision which resulted in New Zealand’s last-gasp winning try.

“That’s the worst I’ve seen,” Giteau tweeted, clearly furious with how the game ended up going against his side.

“A super contest arguably ruined by that last call.. I can’t believe that. Congrats All Blacks and Wallabies on an unreal game! Such a cruel ending.”

