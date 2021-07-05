Nicolas Anelka pens letter to Kylian Mbappe begging him to leave PSG

“You can’t say you compete with the best all the time when you are at PSG.”

Nicolas Anelka has directly addressed Kylian Mbappe and told him that he should leave PSG.

Anelka, who was in a similar position to Mbappe at one point as an extremely talented, young French forward, has insisted that if he wants respect globally, the French league is not where he should be.

Specifically, Anelka said that “the toughest league is in England”, and that if he wants to win the Ballon d’Or, clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are where he should be.

Nicolas Anelka tells Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG

Writing in The Athletic, Anelka said: “If you want the biggest accolades, you will have to move from PSG at some point.

“Whatever you will do in Paris will be good but somebody will always say, ‘Well, you did great for PSG but it was only in France. The best leagues are in England and Spain, so you didn’t compete with the best players in the best league’.

“You will have to decide. If you want to win the Ballon d’Or, which is what you should be looking at to echo Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, you will have to compete with the best.”

He continued: “You can’t say you compete with the best all the time when you are at PSG. The French league is not easy, don’t get me wrong, but I think the toughest league is in England.

“So, if you want to be one of the best, then do what you do in Paris but with Chelsea or United or Arsenal or City or Liverpool. Or go to Spain to Madrid or Barcelona. Or maybe Italy.

“Then we can speak about a more global impact.”

Mbappe’s French side went crashing out of Euro 2020 in the Round of 16 after a loss to Switzerland on penalties, with the 22-year-old missing the crucial shot.

He has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester City in the past, while Spanish giants Real Madrid are also believed to be extremely interested.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Kylian Mbappe, nicolas anelka, Paris Saint Germain