Nicklas Bendtner responds to Marcus Rashford’s new celebration

The former Arsenal striker had a similar goal celebration back in the day…

Nicklas Bendtner has responded to Marcus Rashford’s new goal celebration, which is gaining quite a lot of attention in the football world.

Rashford has been one of the most in-form players on the planet since the World Cup, having scored 10 goals in 10 games for Manchester United since club football restarted at the top level.

Alongside this incredible form has come a new celebration that sees Rashford point a finger towards his head.

It’s something he has done consistently since the World Cup, even after a massive goal like the winner against Manchester City, his instinct is to seemingly remain calm and gesture towards his improved mentality.

In slightly controversial circumstances, Bukayo Saka stole the celebration after he scored a goal that put Arsenal in front of Man United last weekend, only after Rashford had done it in the first-half.

Bukayo Saka really hit Marcus Rashford's celebration after scoring against United 😅 pic.twitter.com/FRjw0ArF8u — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 22, 2023

With much being made about the celebration, former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner has weighed in, pointing out that he was doing it a long time before Rashford ever did.

Nicklas Bendtner responds to Marcus Rashford celebration

The former Denmark striker shared a picture of him doing a similar celebration, alongside the caption: “Young gun making headlines and taking hits, for things that nowadays are completely normal.”

Bendtner seems to be implying that he took a bit of stick for doing this celebration back in the day, and that Rashford isn’t facing the same level of scrutiny now.

Now 35 years of age, the formerly controversial striker has retired, but doesn’t appear eager to stay out of the limelight, similarly to the way in which he operated as a player. More on that here…

Read next: Frank Lampard posts emotional farewell on Instagram after Everton sacking

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: marcus rashford