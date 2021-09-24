Neymar declares Joga Bonito “over” following teammate yellow card for showboating

“This episode is very, very sad…”

Neymar has declared the Joga Bonito style of football “over” following his Brazilian teammate receiving a yellow card for showboating.

Neymar’s Brazil teammate Lucas Paqueta was booked for an attempted rainbow flick when he was playing for Lyon against Troyes last week.

Perhaps the reason this bothered Neymar so much is because he was also punished for doing something similar in the past, despite there being no clear rule broken in the process.

Neymar on the death of Joga Bonito

On his Instagram page, he wrote: “This episode is very, very sad, receiving a yellow card for a dribble.

“The technical gesture is a solution, no matter where it takes place and no matter what minute it is performed.

“The same thing happened to me last season. This year, it’s happened to Paqueta. Honestly, I don’t understand the reasons. The famous Joga Bonito is over. Enjoy while it lasts.”

After Neymar was booked for something similar last season, he protested to the referee on the night, and took to Instagram afterwards to write: “I just play football.”

In the Premier League, the most likely to perform these types of audacious skill would be Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin, or perhaps Manchester United’s new signing Jadon Sancho.

Origin of Joga Bonito

Translated directly, Joga Bonito means to play beautifully, and it is often associated with the Brazilian style of football.

While the exact origin of the phrase is unclear, it is often traced back to Pele, and the way he played football. As a result, football is commonly referred to as The Beautiful Game.

Many Brazilian footballer are synonymous with this skillful and exciting style of football, with Neymar among the most high profile examples.

Ronaldinho, Robinho, Ronaldo, Kaka and Garrincha were all known for being devastating footballers on the pitch, while also providing entertainment to those watching like not many others could do.

