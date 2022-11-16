Neymar has interesting pick for top England players

A very surprising pick.

Neymar has listed Jadon Sancho as one of England’s best players, despite him not making Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad.

Neymar was speaking about the World Cup as a whole, when he was asked about who he believes are the favourites for the upcoming tournament.

His own team Brazil are currently the bookmakers’ favourites for the tournament, but he said that there are four other countries that he is worried about, that could potentially win the trophy.

“The World Cup is full of surprises,” he told The Telegraph. “You get teams that unexpectedly get very far even in the competition even if many don’t believe in them.

“But I believe the favourites are Argentina, Germany, Spain and France. I think those four along with Brazil are fully capable of reaching the final.”

Neymar on Jadon Sancho

When it was pointed out that he failed to mention England in his list of potential winners, Neymar said: “I really forgot about England but obviously they have a chance!

“I really like (Harry) Kane and Sancho. They’re two incredible players and I have a special love for them because I like players that have their qualities.”

Neymar’s comments imply that he believes Sancho is in the World Cup squad, as the conversation was largely about England’s chances at the tournament.

It came as no surprise that Sancho was left out of the England squad for the World Cup, as his time at Man United as been quite underwhelming so far.

This season, there have been some glimpses of greatness from the former Borussia Dortmund winger, including nice match-winners against both Liverpool and Leicester.

However, he will need to have a fine return to football when the World Cup ends, as youngster Alejandro Garnacho is clearly hot on his heels for a place in the team.

