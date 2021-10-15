Newcastle offer update on Steve Bruce’s future

“Change does not always happen overnight.”

Newcastle have offered an update on Steve Bruce’s future, confirming that he will be in charge of the team this Sunday against Spurs.

Amanda Staveley, one of the club’s new owners, confirmed that Bruce will take charge of his 1000th game at 4.30pm this Sunday at St. James’ Park.

Amid speculation that getting rid of Bruce is high on the agenda for the new owners, Staveley has attempted to offer some clarity in a statement released on Friday afternoon.

Amanda Staveley on Steve Bruce

She wrote: “We have had an extremely busy week reviewing the business and getting to know people, and it is imperative that we continue to be patient and considered in our approach.

“Change does not always happen overnight, it demands time and that we follow a carefully considered plan and strategy.

“We met Steve and the players on Monday and have given them the time and space this week to focus on preparing for what is a very important game on Sunday.

“If we make any changes going forward, Steve will be the first to know, but in the meantime we wish him the best of luck in his 1000th match as a manager, and will be joining you (the Newcastle fans) in getting right behind the team.”

🚨 | Amanda Staveley's statement on Steve Bruce remaining as Newcastle manager for their next game 🗣 "Change does not always happen overnight, it demands time and that we follow a carefully considered plan and strategy." pic.twitter.com/LtLUMcFpkl — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 15, 2021

Steve Bruce’s future

While this means Bruce has survived another week in the job, it does seem increasingly likely that he won’t be at the club for long.

The new owners are said to be looking for a new manager to come in and lead the project, though nobody has established themselves as a clear frontrunner just yet.

Brendan Rodgers seemed likely, but has since distanced himself from the job, as has Antonio Conte. Perhaps a win for Bruce and Newcastle on Sunday could throw a spanner in the works going forward.

We’ve taken a look at five moves Newcastle should make now that the takeover has gone through, which you can read here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Newcastle, Steve Bruce