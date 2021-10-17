Newcastle vs Tottenham halted as medical assistance needed for fan

Emergency assistance was needed.

The match between Newcastle and Tottenham was halted due to a medical emergency in the stands.

Towards the end of the first half, Spurs defender Sergio Reguilon could be seen informing the referee that something was not right with a fan in the stands, which led to the medical team at St. James’ Park being ushered on to the pitch.

Spurs’ Eric Dier gestured to the medical team that a defibrillator would be needed, while fans could be both seen and heard pleading with the medic to hurry over to the affected supporter.

After a conversation with one of the stewards in the ground, referee Andre Marriner temporarily suspended the game, and sent the players into the dressing room.

The first aid teams from both sides, and local emergency crews were both in action.

Speaking at half-time, David Ginola said that the presence of defibrillators at football games are “vital”, and that people in the stands being able to perform CPR is also key.

“We should all be shown how to perform CPR, to help each other”, he said.

Ginola himself addressed the fact that he had a heart attack in 2016 while playing a charity match, and said that he felt “weird” as a result.

The fan who needed medical assistance has now been moved to a hospital via ambulance.

The rest of the game will now be completed, with Spurs leading 2-1. There will be minutes left in the first half, according to the PA system at the stadium.

Jamie Redknapp also said that his fingers are crossed that the person in question was in the right place at the right time, and that football is completely unimportant at this moment.

Former Ireland international tweeted his best wishes for the fan who is receiving the medical treatment.

Gary Lineker praised the response of both the fans and the players.

The most recent update comes from Spurs, who have said that the fan is stabilised, and on the way to the hospital.

