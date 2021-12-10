Newcastle outline new £40 million transfer target

The new owners seem ready to open their wallet.

Newcastle United have outlined another one of their transfer targets for the January window, and are allegedly willing to spend £40 million on him.

It is believed that they are looking at 21-year-old Dutchman Sven Botman, who is currently playing for Lille in France.

Botman is a central defender that Lille signed from Ajax in July of 2020 for around £8 million, so it wouldn’t be surprising if they accepted a bid that saw them make over £30 million in profit on the young man.

Sven Botman to Newcastle?

Botman is a ball-playing defender, and somebody that Newcastle could definitely do with signing, though it is believed AC Milan are also keeping a close eye on him.

Newcastle were linked with James Tarkowski too, though it would be safe to assume that they will only end up signing one of the two center-backs.

This information comes from The Athletic’s David Ornstein who, while speaking to Sky Sports, said that he doesn’t expect any of the “big six” to make major transfer moves in the January window.

However, while the bigger clubs may be waiting until the summer, the richest club in the world find themselves in the relegation zone, and need to act fast if they are to stay in the Premier League.

🗣 "Newcastle United are exploring a possible move for Sven Botman, he is 21 years old, and will cost a decent fee of £40M."@David_Ornstein doesn't expect any of the "big six" to make major transfer movements in the winter window but has reports on #NUFC pic.twitter.com/fypIR2kn0k — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 10, 2021

Newcastle signings

While Botman seems to be one of Howe’s main transfer targets, another man that the club seem keen on bringing in is Jesse Lingard.

Lingard, despite being a part of some major Manchester United moments so far this season, is currently resigned to a seat on the bench. Given he is determined to go to next year’s World Cup, and knows he won’t do that without regular playing time, this could be a deal that goes through in January.

Newcastle are reportedly willing to make Lingard the highest earner at the club, while also considering bringing Kieran Trippier to Tyneside.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Newcastle, Sven Botman