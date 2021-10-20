Newcastle fans urged not to wear “traditional Arabic clothing” to matches

However, the new owners clarified they were not offended by the outfits…

Newcastle United fans have been urged not to wear “traditional Arabic clothing” to matches, if they would not ordinarily wear such attire.

The club released a statement on Wednesday, insisting that there is a “possibility that dressing this way is culturally inappropriate” and risks causing offence to others.

A section of Newcastle fans were wearing “Middle-East inspired head coverings” and other clothing items to celebrate the recent takeover from a Saudi-led consortium.

Newcastle's new chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan and owner Amanda Staveley receive a massive reception from the fans ⚪️ ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/6WKFUumi1j — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 17, 2021

The statement released by the club reads: “A number of supporters have recently attended St. James’ Park wearing associated head coverings and robes, marking the takeover of the club by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media.

“No-one among the new ownership group was in any way offended by the attire of the fans who chose to celebrate in this way. It was a gesture that was acknowledged as positive and welcoming in its intent.

“However, there remains the possibility that dressing this way is culturally inappropriate and risks causing offence to others.

All visitors to the club are, as always, encouraged to wear whatever is the norm for their own culture or religion, continuing to reflect the broad and rich multicultural communities and groups from which the club proudly draws its support.”

We've got our club back 🎶 Newcastle fans are outside St James' Park letting the world know how they feel about the takeover pic.twitter.com/5XV4tG7qKp — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 7, 2021

This statement comes on a busy day for Newcastle, after manager Steve Bruce was let go by the club, by mutual consent.

Bruce seemed to suggest that this would be his last job in football, due to how difficult he found the fan reaction during his time at Newcastle.

He said: “To never really be wanted, to feel that people wanted me to fail & saying I would fail, that I was useless, a fat waste of space, a tactically inept cabbage head.”

