Newcastle to make formal complaint over referees in Premier League

A bad couple of days for Premier League referees.

Newcastle United are set to make a formal complaint about the standard of refereeing in the Premier League, after a number of calls have gone against them in recent weeks.

In three defeats to Manchester City, Liverpool and Leicester, Newcastle feel as though they have been done wrong by referees in each games, according to the Telegraph.

Newcastle, while not helping themselves with their own performances, can feel particularly aggrieved by three decisions that have gone against them in their past three games.

Club legend Alan Shearer described these mistakes as “disgusting”.

Newcastle to make referee complaint

Against Leicester, it appeared as though James Maddison dived to win a penalty when the game was still 0-0.

Against Liverpool, a goal was awarded against them while they had a player down with a head injury, with Mike Dean’s performance in general being questionable at best throughout the game.

And perhaps most egregiously, they were not awarded a penalty when Man City goalkeeper Ederson wiped out Ryan Fraser completely off the ball on Sunday.

🗣 "Even Cancelo looks round in surprise." 👀 Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher believes Newcastle should have received a penalty after Ederson's collision with Ryan Fraser… pic.twitter.com/Jxgb7o9dJQ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 20, 2021

Premier League referees

The standard of refereeing across the Premier League is being called into question potentially more than ever, after Paul Tierney’s performance during Sunday’s game between Spurs and Liverpool.

Many believe that Harry Kane should have been sent off for a shocking challenge on Andy Robertson, while it also seemed clear that Diogo Jota should have had a penalty.

Robertson was then sent off in the second half when he wildly kicked out, but the challenge was not deemed a red card by Tierney until he went to VAR.

Jurgen Klopp hit out at the referee after the game, as did many on social media.

Speaking at the start of the season, Gary Neville praised the fact that more and more challenges were being let slide by referees this season, however, a number of Premier League managers clearly do not feel the same way.

