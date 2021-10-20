The five managers most likely to replace Steve Bruce at Newcastle

Who is going to take charge at Tyneside?

Steve Bruce has officially left Newcastle, after his 1000th game in professional football management.

As a result, the richest club in the world are currently in the market for a new manager. We’ve taken a look at the bookmakers’ favourites to take the new job.

Newcastle’s new manager candidates

Paulo Fonseca

The former Roma manager has emerged as the hot favourite for the job, though this should be treated with some caution, as the same happened with Brendan Rodgers just last week.

Fonseca wouldn’t be the most exciting decision to a lot of Premier League fans, but he was on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur during the summer, and was only not appointed “for tax reasons”.

Hiring a manager that Spurs wanted just a few months ago would be a real statement of intent from the side battling relegation.

Eddie Howe

This seems like the most logical appointment, but that’s not how football works a lot of the time. Graeme Jones, who was Howe’s #2, is now running things at Newcastle, and you would think the two would be happy to work with each other again.

Howe’s brand of football would also be a welcomed change from what Bruce was serving up on a regular basis, plus he has a good relationship with star striker Callum Wilson. It just fits.

Lucien Favre

The former Borussia Dortmund manager is currently out of a job, but his excellent attention to detail and his attacking ideology would lead to him being adored by the Newcastle fans.

This one definitely seems like it could happen, and it would be really exciting to see Favre’s football played in England.

Frank Lampard

The former Chelsea boss left the London club in really negative circumstances, but it wasn’t all bad. He brought through players from the academy, something Chelsea was not particularly known for, and secured Champions League football in his first year in the Premier League.

He also did quite well with Derby County in the Championship, though being trusted with a rebuild this big seems slightly above his paygrade.

Graeme Jones

We’ve seen this story before… All it takes is Jones, Newcastle’s temporary manager, being given a run of games to show what he can do, picking up a few results, and then he’s been given a three-year contract.

Stranger things have happened… Let’s keep a close eye on how Newcastle do against Crystal Palace this weekend.

