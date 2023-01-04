Newcastle linked with Man United midfielder

An interesting idea from Eddie Howe…

Newcastle United are being linked with a move for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, based on the latest reports.

Craig Hope of the Daily Mail has reported that Newcastle are trying to sign McTominay, but that the current message from Man Utd is they want to keep him at Old Trafford.

McTominay is certainly not a starting player at United these days, with Erik ten Hag’s preferred midfield trio being Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes.

Also told Scott McTominay retains admirers within Newcastle but message from Man Utd is they want to keep him at Old Trafford. #nufc #mufc — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) January 4, 2023

After that, it seems as though Fred is the first substitute on to slot into the midfield, with the Brazilian coming on and making a positive impact twice in the past week against Wolves and Bournemouth.

Donny van de Beek started on Tuesday night too, implying he is likely ahead of McTominay in the pecking order, but he suffered a nasty looking injury, which could be part of the reason that United want to keep the Scotland international around.

While McTominay may not be the most important member of Ten Hag’s squad, it does make sense to hear that Eddie Howe is interested in bringing him to Newcastle.

The Scotland international is a very physical player who can play in a number of positions, and he is a player who “puts himself about” more than most.

This is the sort of player that Howe likes, and he would be hoping to turn McTominay into a Joelinton type of midfielder.

Van de Beek’s injury seems to make the move a bit less likely to happen, with Newcastle also reportedly interested in signing Jorginho.

Newcastle, despite being the richest club in the world, have not been signing the most extravagant and glamorous footballers in the world, and instead have been outlining targets and purchasing the right players in the right positions.

As a result, their transfer activity in January could be extremely interesting to keep track of.

